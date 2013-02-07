Vikings' Peterson has surgery to repair sports hernia

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson accepts the NFL MVP award during the NFL Honors awards show in New Orleans, Louisiana February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - Adrian Peterson, who nearly broke the National Football League’s single-season rushing record last season during an MVP campaign, had surgery on Thursday to repair a sports hernia, the Minnesota Vikings said.

Peterson, who was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2012 season a year after suffering a torn knee ligament, is expected to make “a speedy recovery with no long-term concerns,” the Vikings said in a statement.

Despite an injury that forced the Vikings to list Peterson on their injury report in the final month of the 2012 season, Peterson kept playing and came within nine yards of breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record set in 1984.

Peterson rushed for 199 yards in a victory over the Green Bay Packers that closed out the regular season and secured a playoff berth for the Vikings.