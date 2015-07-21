Adrian Peterson and Vikings restructure three-year deal

Suspended Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson exits following his hearing against the NFL over his punishment for child abuse, in New York December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Adrian Peterson and the Minnesota Vikings have “mutually agreed” to restructure the final three years of his contact, meaning the running back could play out his career with the team.

Peterson, 30, played only one game for the Vikings last season after he was suspended following child abuse charges involving his 4-year-old that were eventually reduced to a misdemeanor.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but media reports put it at $44 million over the three years.

“I appreciate the Vikings for working together on this restructured contract, which provides additional security for me but also allows opportunities for me to further prove my value to the team and within the NFL,” Peterson said in a statement.

”It was important for me to continue my career in Minnesota.”

Added Vikings general manager Rick Spielman: “This agreement is a win for both Adrian and the Vikings and is a positive step toward Adrian finishing his career as a Minnesota Viking.”