a year ago
Peterson suffers knee injury in Vikings' win
#Sports News
September 19, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Peterson suffers knee injury in Vikings' win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Sep 11, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs for a short gain during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Running back Adrian Peterson suffered a knee injury late in the third quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' 17-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Peterson was unable to put any weight on his leg as he hobbled off the field after Packers linebacker Kyle Fackrell rolled onto his right leg.

The seven-time Pro Bowl player, who had been nursing an ankle injury prior to the game, was unproductive before he limped off, finishing with 19 yards on 12 attempts.

In the season opener against the Tennessee Titans, he managed only 31 yards on 19 carries. Peterson, 31, led the NFL with 327 carries and 1,485 rushing yards last season and scored 11 rushing touchdowns.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
