Bengals suffer blow as receiver Green ruled out

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) hits Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) causing Green to fumble during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff hopes suffered a major blow when top receiver A.J. Green was ruled out of Sunday’s wildcard game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a concussion.

Green suffered the concussion last Sunday in the final regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had been listed as doubtful before the team reported he would miss the game on their website on Saturday.

Four-time Pro Bowler Green had 1,041 yards receiving on 69 receptions this season.