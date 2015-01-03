Bengals suffer blow as receiver Green ruled out

(Reuters) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff hopes suffered a major blow when top receiver A.J. Green was ruled out of Sunday’s wildcard game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a concussion.
Green suffered the concussion last Sunday in the final regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had been listed as doubtful before the team reported he would miss the game on their website on Saturday.
Four-time Pro Bowler Green had 1,041 yards receiving on 69 receptions this season.
Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry