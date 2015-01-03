FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bengals suffer blow as receiver Green ruled out
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 3, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Bengals suffer blow as receiver Green ruled out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) hits Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) causing Green to fumble during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff hopes suffered a major blow when top receiver A.J. Green was ruled out of Sunday’s wildcard game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a concussion.

Green suffered the concussion last Sunday in the final regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had been listed as doubtful before the team reported he would miss the game on their website on Saturday.

Four-time Pro Bowler Green had 1,041 yards receiving on 69 receptions this season.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.