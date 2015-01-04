Bengals' playoff woes continue with another wildcard loss

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during the second half in the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ woeful postseason record continued on Sunday with a 26-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the fourth straight year they have gone out in the wildcard round.

The Bengals have to go back to the 1990 season, with a wildcard round win over the then Houston Oilers for their most recent playoff victory.

Quarterback Andy Dalton, who has been the signal caller for all four of those wildcard losses, tried to put some perspective on the record but there was little hiding his deep disappointment.

“Our goal here is not about one playoff game, it is far beyond that - it is about winning the Super Bowl,” said Dalton.

”To put ourselves in a position that only 12 teams were able to do this year and only 12 teams have been able to do the last four years, there is a sense of accomplishment there.

“But you are going to be judged on what you do in the playoffs and we haven’t won yet and we are going to do everything we can to figure out how to get over this hump”.

Dalton was without his two favorite targets with A.J. Green missing due to concussion and tight end Jermaine Gresham ruled out with a back injury.

“We can’t make that an excuse. At the end of the day we got outplayed,” said Dalton who was unable to get a first down in the third quarter.

“We couldn’t get a drive going, we were in third and long situations and couldn’t get that one play to get us the momentum,” added Dalton, who completed 18 of 35 passes for 155 yards.

“We worked really hard to get to this point. We felt like we were ready to go and had an opportunity and again it falls by the wayside. It is tough from that standpoint.”