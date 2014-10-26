Brady shines as Patriots crush Bears, Seahawks bounce back

Oct 26, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) screams prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tom Brady threw for five touchdowns as the New England Patriots crushed the Chicago Bears 51-23 while defending Super Bowl champions the Seattle Seahawks got back to winning ways with a 13-9 victory at Carolina on Sunday.

The New York Jets benched quarterback Geno Smith for Michael Vick after he threw three first-quarter interceptions in the 43-23 home loss to the Buffalo Bills - Rex Ryan’s team’s seventh straight defeat.

Brady completed 30 of 35 passes and for 354 yards as the Patriots destroyed the Bears taking a 38-7 lead by halftime.

Rob Ninkovich ended the game as a contest when he ran in a 15-yard fumble return after Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was stripped just before the half.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski had three touchdown receptions for New England and put up 149 yards on nine catches.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson struggled to get going against the Panthers in a game in which both offenses misfired but he came up with the winning play with 47 seconds left when he zipped a 23-yard touchdown pass to Luke Willson.

The Seahawks snapped a two game losing streak with the victory while the Panthers fall to 3-4-1.

There appears no end to the Jets’ miserable season. Starting quarterback Smith threw three straight interceptions early in the game and after completing just two of eight passes for five yards did not come out for the second quarter with Vick given the nod by Ryan.

The former Atlanta and Philadelphia quarterback offered some improvement on Smith as he threw for 153 yards but he also produced three turnovers with an interception and two fumbles.

All three of New York’s touchdowns came on the ground with Chris Ivory running in twice. The Bills improve to 5-3 with quarterback Kyle Orton throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

The Detroit Lions (6-2) produced an outstanding comeback to beat the struggling Atlanta Falcons (2-6) at Wembley Stadium in London, coming back from a 21-0 deficit at the half.

The victory came via a 48-yard field goal from Matt Prater on the final play of the game with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns while receiver Golden Tate put up 151 yards including a 59-yard touchdown pass to get Detroit back in the game in the third.