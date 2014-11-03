Brady overshadows Manning in chilly Foxborough

Nov 2, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison (96) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin (10) during the third quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tom Brady continued his success against Peyton Manning by throwing four touchdowns to lead New England to a 43-21 win over the Denver Broncos in chilly conditions in Massachusetts on Sunday.

The Patriots jumped out to a 27-7 halftime lead and went on to seize the top spot in the AFC from the Broncos.

Brady had 333 yards passing and improved his head to head record to 11-5 against Manning, who threw for 438 yards and had two TDs and two interceptions.

In San Francisco, Colin Kaepernick fumbled the ball at the St. Louis one-yard line to give the Rams a 13-10 victory.

The 49ers were in position to win the game in the final seconds, but Kaepernick lost the ball lunging at the goal line to end their hopes and drop San Francisco to 4-4.

In Seattle, running back Marshawn Lynch shrugged off trade rumors to score two touchdowns and spark the Seahawks in a 30-24 triumph over Oakland.

Lynch was mentioned as a possible trade target amid talk of locker room dysfunction prior to last week’s deadline, but he instead produced 143 total yards in the win.

The Raiders fell to 0-8.

In earlier games, the Arizona Cardinals stayed atop the NFC, Robert Griffin III’s return to the Washington Redskins lineup was spoiled by a Minnesota rally and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame starter Nick Foles’ injury.

With quarterback Tony Romo scratched from the Dallas lineup due to a back injury suffered last week, the Cardinals scored 28 consecutive points to erase a 10-point, first-quarter deficit en route to their fourth consecutive win.

Carson Palmer tossed three touchdowns and the Cardinals had a pair of interceptions off Dallas backup Brandon Weeden, who threw for just 183 yards in place of Romo.

In Houston, Philadelphia survived the loss of quarterback Foles and rallied past the Texans for a 31-21 victory.

Nov 2, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Robert Griffin (10) during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Foles left the game in the first quarter with an apparent shoulder injury after enduring his second sack of the day with the game 7-7. Backup Mark Sanchez threw for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Eagles (6-2) remained atop the NFC East.

Philadelphia’s LeSean McCoy rushed for game-high 117 yards while Jeremy Maclin had 158 receiving yards and two scores.

In Minnesota, Redskins signal caller Griffin had his return to action spoiled as rookie Teddy Bridgewater led the Vikings to a 29-26 victory.

Griffin led the Redskins on a fourth-quarter drive that put his team ahead 26-21 with nine minutes to play but Bridgewater engineered a 73-yard drive to set up the winning score with about three minutes left.

Griffin, who had been out since suffering an ankle injury in the second week, threw for 251 yards and one touchdown but his final drive stalled at Washington 43-yard line.

In Miami, the Dolphins blasted San Diego in a surprising 37-0 rout of the Chargers.

San Diego’s Philip Rivers, who has been mentioned as an MVP candidate this season, managed just 138 yards and had three interceptions as the Chargers (5-4) lost their third straight.

Ryan Tannehill fired three touchdowns for Miami (5-3).

In Kansas City, Alex Smith tossed two touchdowns and the Chiefs enjoyed a routine 24-10 win over the spiraling New York Jets for their third straight victory.

Jets quarterback Michael Vick got the start instead of Geno Smith but could not keep the Jets from losing an eighth straight game. The Chiefs improved to 5-3.

In Cincinnati, wide receiver A.J. Green returned to the field with a touchdown catch to help the Bengals take care of the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars 33-23.

Green was out the previous three games because of a toe injury and caught three passes.

Cincinnati (5-2) running back Jeremy Hill filled in for injured starter Giovani Bernard with 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns.