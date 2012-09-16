NFL: Giants get first win of season and Patriots lose

New York Giants tight end Martellus Bennett celebrates a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with wide receiver Ramses Barden (R) in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (Reuters) - New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw a career-best 510 yards to lead the reigning Super Bowl champions to their first win of the NFL season on Sunday.

Manning became just the 13th player in NFL history to pass the magical 500-yard milestone when he recovered from a sloppy start to steer the Giants to a 41-34 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Manning threw three interceptions in the second quarter that all led to touchdowns but, just as he did last season when the Giants defied the odds to win the Super Bowl, he found his targets when it mattered.

The New England Patriots, last season’s beaten Super Bowl finalists, were not so lucky, suffering a shock 20-18 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals led most of the game but the Patriots, led by Tom Brady who threw for 316 yards, had the chance to win it at the death but Stephen Gostkowski missed a 42-yard field goal attempt.

The New Orleans Saints, operating under an interim coach in the wake of the pay-for-pain scandal, slumped to their second loss of the season when they were beaten 35-27 at home by the Carolina Panthers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) reacts as New York Giants linebacker Michael Boley (R) celebrates with strong safety Kenny Phillips after Boley intercepted a pass with seconds left in the game to seal the Giants win in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Cam Newton, in just his second season in the NFL, threw for a touchdown and was one of three Carolina players to rush for a score against a leaky New Orleans defense.

Philadelphia quarterback Michael Vick scored a touchdown with less than two minutes left on the clock to guide the Eagles to a 24-23 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (C) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Brandon McDonald (33) and strong safety Mark Barron (24) after a first down catch in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

The Eagles trailed for most of the game but Vick sealed the win when he orchestrated a final quarter 80-yard, 10-play drive that finished with him scoring the game winner from a yard out.

Rookie quarterback Andrew Luck, last season’s number one draft pick, registered his first NFL win when the Indianapolis Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-20.

Luck threw two touchdown passes then found wide receivers Donnie Avery and Reggie Wayne in the final 30 seconds to set up Colts’ kicker Adam Vinatieri for a game winning 53-yard field goal.

The Houston Texans had no problems beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-7 in Florida to join the Eagles and Cardinals as the first teams to start the season 2-0, but with six games still go in Week Two.

Miami and Cincinnati both chalked up their first wins of the season with the Dolphins defeating the Oakland Raiders 35-13, while the Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 34-27.