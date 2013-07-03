Ovechkin earns sixth first-team All-Star spot

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates to the bench against the New York Rangers during second period action in Game 6 of their NHL Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Quarterfinal hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Russia’s Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals earned his sixth selection to the National Hockey League All-Star first team when voting was announced on Wednesday.

Ovechkin switched to right wing this season, having been picked as a left wing in his previous five selections, and becomes only the second player to make the team at multiple positions.

Hall of Famer Mark Messier was a first-team All-Star as a left wing (1980-81, 1981-82) and twice as a center (1989-90, 1991-92).

Ovechkin, who won his third Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player, was surprisingly also named as a second-team All-Star on Wednesday, in the left-wing role.

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby was named as the first-team All-Star center for a second time after winning the Ted Lindsay Award for most valuable player, as voted on by his peers.

NHL All-Star first team: goaltender - Sergei Bobrovsky (Columbus Blue Jackets); defensemen - P.K. Subban (Montreal Canadiens) and Ryan Suter (Minnesota Wild); right wing - Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals); center - Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins); left wing - Chris Kunitz (Pittsburgh Penguins).

Voting for the teams is done by members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association in a poll taken at the end of the regular season.