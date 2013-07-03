FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ovechkin earns sixth first-team All-Star spot
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 3, 2013 / 6:36 PM / in 4 years

Ovechkin earns sixth first-team All-Star spot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates to the bench against the New York Rangers during second period action in Game 6 of their NHL Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Quarterfinal hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Russia’s Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals earned his sixth selection to the National Hockey League All-Star first team when voting was announced on Wednesday.

Ovechkin switched to right wing this season, having been picked as a left wing in his previous five selections, and becomes only the second player to make the team at multiple positions.

Hall of Famer Mark Messier was a first-team All-Star as a left wing (1980-81, 1981-82) and twice as a center (1989-90, 1991-92).

Ovechkin, who won his third Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player, was surprisingly also named as a second-team All-Star on Wednesday, in the left-wing role.

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby was named as the first-team All-Star center for a second time after winning the Ted Lindsay Award for most valuable player, as voted on by his peers.

NHL All-Star first team: goaltender - Sergei Bobrovsky (Columbus Blue Jackets); defensemen - P.K. Subban (Montreal Canadiens) and Ryan Suter (Minnesota Wild); right wing - Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals); center - Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins); left wing - Chris Kunitz (Pittsburgh Penguins).

Voting for the teams is done by members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association in a poll taken at the end of the regular season.

Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.