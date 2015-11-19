FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
League unveils three-on-three format for All-Star Game
November 19, 2015 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

League unveils three-on-three format for All-Star Game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Hockey League unveiled sweeping changes for the 2016 All-Star Game on Wednesday, ditching the traditional five-on-five game in favor of a mini three-on-three tournament.

Rather than the usual 60-minute exhibition, the Jan. 31 event in Nashville will feature four 11-player teams of All-Stars representing each of the NHL’s divisions competing in a three-game tournament.

The four division-leading NHL coaches as of Jan. 9 will be named coaches for each of the four All-Star teams. Each game will be 20 minutes with ties decided by a shootout.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

