Kings' Sutter, Predators' Laviolette named All-Star coaches
#Sports News
January 9, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Kings' Sutter, Predators' Laviolette named All-Star coaches

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Los Angeles Kings head coach Darryl Sutter talks during a press conference after the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New York Rangers in second overtime during game five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Darryl Sutter of the Los Angeles Kings and Peter Laviolette of the Nashville Predators will serve as head coaches for this month’s NHL All-Star Game, the National Hockey League announced on Friday.

Laviolette won selection by clinching the highest points percentage this season in games played through Jan. 10 -- the halfway point of the regular season.

Sutter, as coach of the defending Stanley Cup champion Kings, will direct the other All-Star team.

The All-Star Game will be played Jan. 25 in Columbus, Ohio, home of the Blue Jackets.

Laviolette’s Predators have recorded a league-leading points percentage of .725 (27-9-4) and are assured of retaining that top spot through Saturday’s games.

Sutter will be accompanied by members of his Kings staff, and Laviolette will be assisted by his Nashville colleagues.

All-Stars are named through fan ballotting and the NHL Hockey Operations Department, with teams determined by a player draft with opposing captains take turns selecting players.

Laviolette will be making his second career NHL All-Star appearance, having shared coaching duties with Vancouver’s Alain Vigneault for Team Nicklas Lidstrom in their 11-10 win over Team Eric Staal at the 2011 NHL All-Star Game in Raleigh.

Sutter will be making his All-Star coaching debut.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
