FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latvia's Girgensons voted into All Star Game
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 4, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

Latvia's Girgensons voted into All Star Game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the third period at First Niagara Center. Sabres beat the Flames 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports - RTR4HPB1

(Reuters) - The Buffalo Sabres’ Latvian center Zemgus Girgensons was the fan favorite in voting for the NHL All Star Game as the first six players were announced on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who garnered more than 1.5 million votes, was joined by five players from the Chicago Blackhawks -- Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, BrentSeabrook and goaltender Corey Crawford.

The remaining All Star roster will be determined by the NHL and announced on Jan. 10.

The mid-season showcase will be the first in three years after the NHL lockout in 2013 and the Winter Olympics last year.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.