Latvia's Girgensons voted into All Star Game

Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the third period at First Niagara Center. Sabres beat the Flames 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports - RTR4HPB1

(Reuters) - The Buffalo Sabres’ Latvian center Zemgus Girgensons was the fan favorite in voting for the NHL All Star Game as the first six players were announced on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who garnered more than 1.5 million votes, was joined by five players from the Chicago Blackhawks -- Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, BrentSeabrook and goaltender Corey Crawford.

The remaining All Star roster will be determined by the NHL and announced on Jan. 10.

The mid-season showcase will be the first in three years after the NHL lockout in 2013 and the Winter Olympics last year.