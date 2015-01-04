Latvia's Girgensons voted into All Star Game

(Reuters) - The Buffalo Sabres’ Latvian center Zemgus Girgensons was the fan favorite in voting for the NHL All Star Game as the first six players were announced on Saturday.
The 20-year-old, who garnered more than 1.5 million votes, was joined by five players from the Chicago Blackhawks -- Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, BrentSeabrook and goaltender Corey Crawford.
The remaining All Star roster will be determined by the NHL and announced on Jan. 10.
The mid-season showcase will be the first in three years after the NHL lockout in 2013 and the Winter Olympics last year.
