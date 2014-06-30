Briere joins Avalanche, Parenteau shipped to Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens center Daniel Briere (48) celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period in game three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Colorado Avalanche have acquired twice All-Star forward Daniel Briere from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for right wing P.A. Parenteau and a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, the teams said on Monday.

Briere, 36, recorded 13 goals and 12 assists in 69 games for Montreal last season, while adding a further three goals as the Canadiens reached the Eastern Conference final.

“Daniel is a veteran who brings experience to our hockey club. We’re looking forward to him joining our team,” Avalanche executive vice president Joe Sakic said in a statement.

Canadian Briere, a first-round draft pick by the Phoenix Coyotes in 1996 and an All-Star in 2007 and 2001, has played in 916 regular-season games for Philadelphia, Buffalo, Phoenix and Montreal.

Parenteau, 31, ended last season with 14 goals and 19 assists in 55 games for the Avalanche. Since his NHL debut in 2006-07, he has recorded 205 points in 291 regular-season games.