Perfect Fasth helps Ducks steer clear of Avalanche

(Reuters) - Swedish goalie Viktor Fasth extended the perfect start to his NHL career with a 31-save shutout to help the surging Anaheim Ducks ease to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Fasth’s first shutout took him to four wins from as many starts as the 30-year-old continues to make a seamless transition from the Swedish Elite League to the NHL since he was signed as a free agent in the close season.

“I‘m really enjoying playing behind these guys,” Fasth told reporters. “They’re incredible in front of me. (The shutout) is a little bonus. The most important thing is we got the win and started off this trip really good.”

Sheldon Souray and Saku Koivu each scored in the first period while Francois Beauchemin added a goal in the second to give the Ducks a fourth straight win.

Koivu and Souray also notched assists with Anaheim (7-1-1) continuing to build on their best start since winning the Stanley Cup in the 2006-07 season by moving into a tie with San Jose for the Pacific Division lead.

The Avalanche (4-6-0), by contrast, have now lost three in a row.

“We have to figure out a way to score, that’s the bottom line,” said Colorado center Matt Duchene. “Give them credit. Their goalie played outstanding and made some good saves.”