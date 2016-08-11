NHL: Roy quits as Avalanche head coach after three seasons

(Reuters) - Patrick Roy has resigned as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche, he announced on Thursday, saying his vision of the future differed from the organization.
Roy, who was also vice-president of hockey operations, leaves after three seasons with the National Hockey League franchise.
"I have thought long and hard over the course of the summer about how I might improve this team to give it the depth it needs to bring it to a higher level," he said in a statement.
"To achieve this the vision of the coach and VP-hockey operations needs to be perfectly aligned with that of the organization," added the 50-year-old Roy.
"He must also have a say in the decisions that impact the team's performance. These conditions are not currently met."
Quebec-born Roy is a Hall of Fame goalie who won four Stanley Cups as a player, two each with the Avalanche and Montreal Canadians.
He took the Avalanche into the post season in his first season as coach in 2013-14 but the team missed out on the playoffs in the next two campaigns.
Roy leaves with a 130-92-24 record.
