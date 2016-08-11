NHL: Roy quits as Avalanche head coach after three seasons

Jan 26, 2016; San Jose, CA, USA; Colorado Avalanche head coach Patrick Roy watches the game against the San Jose Sharks in the 3rd period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports. The Sharks won 6-1. - RTX2460V

(Reuters) - Patrick Roy has resigned as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche, he announced on Thursday, saying his vision of the future differed from the organization.

Roy, who was also vice-president of hockey operations, leaves after three seasons with the National Hockey League franchise.

"I have thought long and hard over the course of the summer about how I might improve this team to give it the depth it needs to bring it to a higher level," he said in a statement.

"To achieve this the vision of the coach and VP-hockey operations needs to be perfectly aligned with that of the organization," added the 50-year-old Roy.

"He must also have a say in the decisions that impact the team's performance. These conditions are not currently met."

Quebec-born Roy is a Hall of Fame goalie who won four Stanley Cups as a player, two each with the Avalanche and Montreal Canadians.

He took the Avalanche into the post season in his first season as coach in 2013-14 but the team missed out on the playoffs in the next two campaigns.

Roy leaves with a 130-92-24 record.