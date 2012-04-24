Panthers' surge earns Tallon GM of Year nomination

Detroit Red Wings player Pavel Datsyuk stands on the field at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan February 9, 2012, following an announcement that the Red Wings will host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Michigan Stadium on the University of Michigan campus in the 2013 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Dale Tallon’s overhaul of the Florida Panthers’ roster, which led to the team’s first division title, earned him a nomination for the General Manager of the Year Award, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Tuesday.

Doug Armstrong of the St. Louis Blues and David Poile of the Nashville Predators were the other two finalists for the award, which will be presented June 20 at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Tallon added six forwards, two defensemen and a new starting goalie ahead of the 2011-12 season and Florida enjoyed results sooner than most pundits had expected by earning 22 points more than the prior season, winning the Southeast division title and snapping a 12-year playoff drought.

Montreal Canadiens left winger Max Pacioretty, who missed his club’s final 15 games last year after a devastating hit, was named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy awarded to the player who exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Pacioretty suffered a neck injury and concussion last year after being slammed him into a glass stanchion in a game against Boston but returned this season to lead his team in points while setting career highs in goals, assists, points and game-winning goals during the 2011-12 season.

Right wing Daniel Alfredsson of the Ottawa Senators and left wing Joffrey Lupul of the Toronto Maple Leafs were the other Masterton finalists.