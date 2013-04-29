FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis, Ovechkin and Chicago goalies claim NHL awards
April 29, 2013 / 5:50 AM / 4 years ago

St. Louis, Ovechkin and Chicago goalies claim NHL awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tampa Bay Lightning's Martin St. Louis celebrates his second goal of the game during the third period of their NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson

(Reuters) - Tampa Bay Lightning’s Martin St. Louis captured his second scoring crown while Washington forward Alex Ovechkin and Chicago goaltenders Corey Crawford and Ray Emery also earned season-ending awards, the NHL announced on Sunday.

The NHL’s lockout-shortened regular season drew to a close with the Senators beating the Bruins 4-2 in a game postponed in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombings, finalizing the league’s individual races.

Ovechkin claimed his third Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy as the league’s goal-scoring leader with 32, while Crawford and Emery combined to win their first William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals during the 2012-13 regular season.

St. Louis ended up with 60 points to claim the Art Ross Trophy as the overall scoring champion, edging out Lightning team mate Steven Stamkos by three points, with Ovechkin and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby just behind on 56.

The 37-year-old St. Louis won his first Art Ross Trophy for amassing 94 points in the 2003-04 season.

At the other end of the ice, Crawford and Emery allowed a combined league-low 102 goals, two fewer than the Ottawa Senators.

Editing by John O'Brien

