Canadiens goaltender Price wins Hart Trophy as league's MVP

Jun 24, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Carey Price talks to media after winning four awards during the 2015 NHL Awards at MGM Grand. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price had a busy night at the NHL’s annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, taking home the Hart Trophy as the league’s Most Valuable Player and three other honors.

Price also won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie, the Ted Lindsay award for the most outstanding player in the league as voted by the players, and the William M. Jennings Trophy.

The 27-year-old shared the William M. Jennings Trophy, which goes to the goaltender on the club which allowed the fewest regular-season goals, with Chicago’s Corey Crawford.

Price was the first goaltender to sweep all four awards in the same season and for good reason following a campaign that saw him earn 44 wins with NHL-best save and goals against averages. He received 139 first-place votes out of a possible 157 in the Hart Trophy ballot to beat Washington’s Alex Ovechkin into second place.

Ovechkin, a three-time winner of the award, finished his campaign with an NHL-best 53 goals to earn the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the league’s leading goal-scorer.

Dallas Stars winger Jamie Benn was the Art Ross Trophy winner as the top points leader with 87.

In other honors, Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson earned the Norris Trophy after leading all defenseman in scoring.

Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron won the Frank Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward for the third time in four years.

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad took the Calder Trophy for the top rookie, while Bob Hartley of the Calgary Flames won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s most outstanding coach.