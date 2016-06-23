Kane beats Crosby to Hart Trophy

Jun 22, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane walks the red carpet during the 2016 NHL Awards at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane became the first American-born player to win the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player on Wednesday.

Kane, who enjoyed a career-best season, beat out Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Dallas’ Jamie Benn to receive the award at a ceremony in Las Vegas. Kane produced 46 goals and 60 assists for Chicago, who went out in the first round of the playoffs this season.

“We have the best fans, whether at home or on the road. It’s almost like every game is a home game,” Kane said.

Kane received 121 first-place votes and appeared on each of the 150 Hart ballots cast for 1,395 points.

Crosby, named on 145 ballots, including 11 first-place tallies, finished second with 800 points, followed by Benn with 637.

Kane had a troubled start to the season after the 27-year-old was accused of raping a woman at his offseason lakeshore home in Hamburg, a Buffalo suburb, in the early hours of Aug. 2.

Jun 22, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Sidney Crosby and Pascal Dupuis walk the red carpet during the 2016 NHL Awards at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

In November, a county prosecutor said Kane would not face rape charges because the accusations made by the woman contained inconsistencies and were not backed up by credible evidence.

Also on Wednesday, Washington goaltender Braden Holtby grabbed the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top netminder.

Slideshow (16 Images)

Holtby tied Martin Brodeur’s NHL record for most wins in a season with 48, and finished with a 2.20 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

He edged Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick and Tampa Bay’s Ben Bishop for the honor.

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty earned the Norris Trophy for top defender after helping Los Angeles finish third in the league in goals-against per game. He also added 51 points on the season.

Washington's Barry Trotz won the Jack Adams Award for best coach. The Capitals won the Presidents’ Trophy with 120 points and set a franchise record for total wins with 49.