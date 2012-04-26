Rangers' Lundqvist earns fourth Vezina nomination

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of Game 6 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff hockey game in Ottawa, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Henrik Lundqvist earned a fourth Vezina Trophy nomination for top goalie after the Swedish netminder backstopped the New York Rangers to the Eastern Conference’s best record, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Wednesday.

Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings and Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators were the other finalists for the Vezina, which will be presented on June 20 at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Lundqvist was the anchor of a Rangers club that posted its best regular-season record since the Stanley Cup season of 1993-94. He also set a career high in wins and placed near the top in all major goaltending categories.

Quick, a first-time Vezina finalist, carried a Kings team that ranked 29th overall in offense to a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and led all NHL goalies with a franchise-record 10 shutouts.

Rinne faced the most shots out of any goalie but topped all of them in wins and was tough to beat with a lead as Nashville posted the NHL’s second-best points percentage when scoring first.