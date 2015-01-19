Chicago forward Carcillo suspended six games for illegal hit

November 29, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Daniel Carcillo (13) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Staples Center. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Chicago Blackhawks forward Daniel Carcillo has been suspended for six games without pay for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault, the National Hockey League announced on Monday.

The incident occurred late in the second period of Blackhawks 4-2 loss to the Jets when Carcillo used his stick to hit Perreault from behind after the whistle had blown to stop play.

He was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

Perreault left the ice and did not return and missed Winnipeg’s game on Sunday.

Carcillo has previously been suspended eight times and fined on three occasions during his 421-game career, according to the NHL.