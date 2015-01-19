Chicago forward Carcillo suspended six games for illegal hit

(Reuters) - Chicago Blackhawks forward Daniel Carcillo has been suspended for six games without pay for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault, the National Hockey League announced on Monday.
The incident occurred late in the second period of Blackhawks 4-2 loss to the Jets when Carcillo used his stick to hit Perreault from behind after the whistle had blown to stop play.
He was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.
Perreault left the ice and did not return and missed Winnipeg’s game on Sunday.
Carcillo has previously been suspended eight times and fined on three occasions during his 421-game career, according to the NHL.
Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating.