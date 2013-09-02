FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackhawks agree contract extension with goalie Crawford
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 2, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 4 years

Blackhawks agree contract extension with goalie Crawford

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford addresses the crowd during a rally at Hutchinson Field in Grant Park in Chicago June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - The Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a six-year contract extension with goaltender Corey Crawford, the National Hockey League team said on Monday.

Crawford, 28, went 16-7 with a league-best 1.84 goals-against average during the 2013 postseason to help the Blackhawks clinch their second Stanley Cup title in four seasons.

He registered a 19-5-5 record with three shutouts, a 1.94 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in 30 regular-season appearances last season for Chicago.

Selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2003 draft, Crawford has gone 83-43-19 with eight shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 152 career games for the team.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.