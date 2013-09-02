Blackhawks agree contract extension with goalie Crawford

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford addresses the crowd during a rally at Hutchinson Field in Grant Park in Chicago June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - The Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a six-year contract extension with goaltender Corey Crawford, the National Hockey League team said on Monday.

Crawford, 28, went 16-7 with a league-best 1.84 goals-against average during the 2013 postseason to help the Blackhawks clinch their second Stanley Cup title in four seasons.

He registered a 19-5-5 record with three shutouts, a 1.94 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in 30 regular-season appearances last season for Chicago.

Selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2003 draft, Crawford has gone 83-43-19 with eight shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 152 career games for the team.