Blackhawks sign Toews, Kane to lucrative contract extensions

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) steals the puck from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov (26) during the second period in game seven of the Western Conference Final of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center. Jun 1, 2014; Chicago,USA;Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to lucrative eight-year contract extensions with high-scoring forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, the National Hockey League team said on Wednesday.

Financial terms of the contracts were not disclosed by the team but local media estimate each is worth $84 million.

“The commitment we have made to these incredible young men is equal to the commitment they have made to our team, our fans, our entire organization and the city of Chicago,” Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement.

“We are excited for our future and proud that they will continue to be a part of that commitment and success for years to come.”

Canadian Toews, 26, became Chicago’s youngest ever captain in July 2008 and has guided the team to two Stanley Cup championships during his time in charge.

“There’s no organization in sports that cares more about the overall experience of their fans and the success of their players,” said Toews, a three-time All-Star.

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates off the ice after game seven of the Western Conference Final of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. Jun 1, 2014; Chicago,USA;: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

”To have the chance to continue with this amazing group of teammates and people throughout the organization is an incredible honor.

“There’s nothing we want more as players than to continue to win Stanley Cups for the best hockey fans on the planet.”

American Kane, 25, was a pivotal figure in both Stanley Cup triumphs, scoring the series-clinching goal in Game Six of the 2010 Finals and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy the most valuable player during the 2013 playoffs.

”It’s great to be able to continue my career in Chicago,“ said Kane, also a three-time All-Star. ”Playing with the best organization in sports and the best fans in the game is a blessing.

“Since I was drafted by the Blackhawks, the people of Chicago have really embraced me and treated me with nothing but respect. I look forward to many more years of success with the Blackhawks.”

Toews and Kane led Chicago back to the Western Conference final this year, but the Blackhawks were beaten by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings.