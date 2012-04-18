Chicago's Hossa leaves hospital after huge Torres hit

Chicago Blackhawks' Marian Hossa (L) is checked by Phoenix Coyotes' Raffi Torres during Game 3 of their NHL Western Conference quarter-final playoff hockey game in Chicago, Illinois April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Chicago forward Marian Hossa has been released from hospital after he was stretchered off the ice following a brutal hit during the Blackhawks’ first-round playoff game against the Phoenix Coyotes on Tuesday.

Hossa was sent sprawling by Phoenix’s Raffi Torres in the first period of the Game Three encounter and lay motionless for about a minute.

The Blackhawks announced following the 3-2 overtime loss that Hossa had suffered an upper-body injury but was recovering at home after being discharged from hospital.

“After initial evaluation on the ice, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital for further testing, which yielded encouraging results,” Chicago Blackhawks team doctor Michael Terry told reporters.

“We anticipate a full recovery in a timetable yet to be determined.”

Torres was not penalized for the hit, a decision which angered Chicago coach Joel Quenneville.

“It was a brutal hit,” he said. “I saw exactly what happened. It was right in front of me. How four guys missed it was hard. The refereeing tonight was a disgrace.”

The Coyotes lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game Four in Chicago on Thursday.