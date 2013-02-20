Hawks recover from late lapse to beat Canucks

Chicago Blackhawks' Marian Hossa (R) celebrates his goal on Vancouver Canucks' Cory Schneider (L) as Canucks' Henrik Sedin looks on during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Chicago, Illinois, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks blew a two-goal lead in the final three minutes of regulation but regained their composure to earn a 4-3 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks in a record-tying triumph on Tuesday.

The NHL-leading Blackhawks (13-0-3) matched the longest start to a season without a loss in regulation, the 16 games equaling the 2007 Anaheim Ducks, who went on to win the Stanley Cup.

“It’s a remarkable start,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville told reporters. “We’re very happy and pleased. Guys should be proud of the achievement and where they’re at ... especially in a 48-game season.”

Daniel Sedin opened the scoring for Vancouver at 13:34 but Chicago answered with three straight goals in the second, where Patrick Sharp netted a slapshot and Marian Hossa added a pair of goals to establish a two-goal cushion.

Hossa left the game in the third period after a collision with Vancouver’s Jannik Hansen that left him lying on the ice. Chicago said they would evaluate Hossa and know more on Wednesday.

Vancouver Canucks' Jannik Hansen (top) crashes into Chicago Blackhawks' goalie Ray Emery during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Chicago, Illinois, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hossa was also knocked out of a playoff series against the Phoenix Coyotes last year after an illegal hit.

Chicago Blackhawks' head coach Joel Quenneville (back 2nd R) is congratulated after his team's win over the Vancouver Canucks in their NHL hockey game in Chicago, Illinois, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

“Obviously we know he got hit last year,” Hansen said. “I think everybody in the hockey world knows that, but again, it’s a hockey play and when you go for a puck you go for a puck.”

Chicago maintained their 3-1 until the final minutes of the third period before Vancouver’s Alexander Edler and Kevin Bieksa scored to force overtime.

Patrick Kane and Andrew Shaw converted in the shootout for the Blackhawks and goaltender Ray Emery made a pair of saves to make up for his late lapse in regulation.

Cory Schneider made 40 saves for the Canucks (8-3-4), who have now lost three straight since their six-game winning streak came to an end.