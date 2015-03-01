FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackhawks swoop for Vermette after Kane injury
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 1, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Blackhawks swoop for Vermette after Kane injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes forward Antoine Vermette (50) looks to pass as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joffrey Lupul (19) and forward David Clarkson (71) defend at the Air Canada Centre. Arizona defeated Toronto 3-1. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks acquired offensive help when they traded for Antoine Vermette in a deal with the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

The Blackhawks sent defenseman Klas Dahlbeck and a 2015 first-round draft pick in exchange for forward Vermette who arrives as Chicago has recently lost leading scorer Patrick Kane.

Kane suffered an upper body injury on Tuesday and will be out until at least late May. Vermette, 32, goes from one of the worst teams in the Western Conference to one of the best.

He has 13 goals and 35 points in 63 games this season.

Vermette had spent the last three-plus seasons with the Coyotes but he reached the Stanley Cup finals in 2007 while playing with the Ottawa Senators.

Reporting by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.