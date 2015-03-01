Blackhawks swoop for Vermette after Kane injury

Jan 29, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes forward Antoine Vermette (50) looks to pass as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joffrey Lupul (19) and forward David Clarkson (71) defend at the Air Canada Centre. Arizona defeated Toronto 3-1. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks acquired offensive help when they traded for Antoine Vermette in a deal with the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

The Blackhawks sent defenseman Klas Dahlbeck and a 2015 first-round draft pick in exchange for forward Vermette who arrives as Chicago has recently lost leading scorer Patrick Kane.

Kane suffered an upper body injury on Tuesday and will be out until at least late May. Vermette, 32, goes from one of the worst teams in the Western Conference to one of the best.

He has 13 goals and 35 points in 63 games this season.

Vermette had spent the last three-plus seasons with the Coyotes but he reached the Stanley Cup finals in 2007 while playing with the Ottawa Senators.