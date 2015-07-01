Chicago's Saad traded to Columbus in seven-player deal

Jun 10, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in game four of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks traded away forwards Brandon Saad, Alex Broadhurst and defenseman Michael Paliotta in a seven-player deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks received forwards Artem Anisimov, Marko Dano, Jeremy Morin, Corey Tropp and a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Saad posted career bests in goals (23), assists (29) and points (52) last season as he finished as the team’s third leading goal-scorer and fourth in points.

The 22-year-old’s contract was set to expire this week.

The Anaheim Ducks were also involved in a trade on Tuesday when they acquired veteran defenseman Kevin Bieksa from the Vancouver Canucks.

Anaheim sent their second-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft to Vancouver in exchange for the 34-year-old Bieksa, who played 597 games with the Canucks and acquired 59 goals, 185 points and 879 penalty minutes.

