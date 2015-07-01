FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago's Saad traded to Columbus in seven-player deal
July 1, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago's Saad traded to Columbus in seven-player deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 10, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in game four of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks traded away forwards Brandon Saad, Alex Broadhurst and defenseman Michael Paliotta in a seven-player deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks received forwards Artem Anisimov, Marko Dano, Jeremy Morin, Corey Tropp and a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Saad posted career bests in goals (23), assists (29) and points (52) last season as he finished as the team’s third leading goal-scorer and fourth in points.

The 22-year-old’s contract was set to expire this week.

The Anaheim Ducks were also involved in a trade on Tuesday when they acquired veteran defenseman Kevin Bieksa from the Vancouver Canucks.

Anaheim sent their second-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft to Vancouver in exchange for the 34-year-old Bieksa, who played 597 games with the Canucks and acquired 59 goals, 185 points and 879 penalty minutes.

(The story was refiled to correct the team in the headline from St. Louis to Columbus)

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
