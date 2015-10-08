Rangers spoil Chicago's celebrations

Oct 7, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period at United Center. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Rangers scored three goals in the first period and held on for a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Center Oscar Lindberg, defenseman Kevin Klein and center Derek Stepan each scored for New York. Left winger J.T. Miller added two assists for the Rangers.

The Blackhawks received goals from left wingers Artemi Panarin and Teuvo Teravainen. The loss spoiled a festive night for Chicago, which celebrated its title before the game while the Cubs celebrated an NL wild-card win in Pittsburgh.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 32 of 34 shots to improve to 6-1-2 against the Blackhawks.

Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 24 of 27 shots.

Oct 7, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) carries the puck past New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) in the second period at United Center. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The Blackhawks thought they tied the scores with one minute remaining when right winger Patrick Kane dislodged the puck from beneath Lundqvist’s pads. However, officials ruled that Lundqvist had frozen the puck.

The Rangers opened the scoring 1:43 into the first period on Lindberg’s first career NHL goal. Miller slipped a pass to Lindberg, who ripped a one-timer from the right of the crease.

Oct 7, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin (72) battles for the puck with New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) in the third period at United Center. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Panarin answered with his first career NHL goal to even the score at 1 with 5:36 to go in the first period. Kane found Panarin alone in the slot to set up the goal.

A one-timer by Klein made it 2-1 with 3:22 remaining in the opening period.

The Rangers increased their lead to 3-1 when Stepan punched in a goal with 59 seconds remaining in the first period. Right winger Kevin Hayes missed wide on a breakaway opportunity, but he retrieved the puck and flipped a pass to Stepan before Crawford could recover.

Chicago cut the deficit to 3-2 on a one-timer by Teravainen with 13:05 left in the second period. Teravainen beat Lundqvist glove-side after taking a pass from right winger Marian Hossa.