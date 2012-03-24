Blackhawks' Keith banned five games for Sedin hit

Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith reacts as Detroit Red Wings players celebrate a goal during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference final hockey series in Chicago, May 24, 2009. REUTERS/John Gress

(Reuters) - Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith has been suspended five games for elbowing Vancouver Canucks forward Daniel Sedin in the head, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Friday

The former Norris Trophy winner as league’s top defenseman had a hearing with the Department of Player safety on Friday to discuss the hit on Vancouver’s second-leading scorer during a game in Chicago on Wednesday.

“Regardless of Keith’s assertion that the intent on this play was to impede Sedin’s progress as opposed to a retaliation for an earlier hit, Keith’s hit was still dangerous, reckless and caused injury,” league disciplinarian Brendan Shanahan said in a video on the NHL’s website.

Sedin, who has 67 points in 72 games this season for the Northwest division-leading Canucks, remained in the game right after but eventually for the dressing room and did not return.

Keith, who has never been banned in over seven NHL seasons, will miss five of his team’s final seven regular season games.