Chicago's Keith suspended one game for high-sticking

(Reuters) - Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith was suspended one game for his high stick to the face of Los Angeles Kings forward Jeff Carter during the Western Conference finals, the National Hockey League said on Wednesday.
Keith, who hit Carter during the second period of Tuesday’s game with a retaliatory high stick in the face that required 20 stitches, was assessed a four-minute penalty for the play.
The ban will keep Keith, Chicago’s top scoring defenseman, out of Thursday’s Game Four of the best-of-seven series, which Chicago leads 2-1.
