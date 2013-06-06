FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago's Keith suspended one game for high-sticking
June 6, 2013

Chicago's Keith suspended one game for high-sticking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith looks down at Los Angeles Kings' Jeff Carter after Keith hit Carter in the face with his stick in the second period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference final hockey playoff in Los Angeles, California, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith was suspended one game for his high stick to the face of Los Angeles Kings forward Jeff Carter during the Western Conference finals, the National Hockey League said on Wednesday.

Keith, who hit Carter during the second period of Tuesday’s game with a retaliatory high stick in the face that required 20 stitches, was assessed a four-minute penalty for the play.

The ban will keep Keith, Chicago’s top scoring defenseman, out of Thursday’s Game Four of the best-of-seven series, which Chicago leads 2-1.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
