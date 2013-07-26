Champion Blackhawks sign coach Quenneville to extension

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville listens to a question from a reporter in Chicago, Illinois, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - The Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks have retained head coach Joel Quenneville on a three-year contract extension, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Friday.

Quenneville, who led the Blackhawks to Stanley Cups titles in 2010 and 2013, will remain behind the Chicago bench through the end of the 2016-17 NHL season.

The 54-year-old became the franchise’s 37th head coach in October 2008 and has since compiled a 222-106-44 record in 372 regular-season games.

Under Quenneville, Chicago set a league record last season with 77 points in a lockout-shortened 48-game season with a .802 points percentage, the fifth-best of all time.

Chicago also set an NHL record with a 24-game point streak to launch their 2012-13 campaign.

One of only two men in league history to have played in 800 or more games and have coached 1,000 or more games, Quenneville has notched at least 40 wins in 11 of his 12 full seasons as a head coach.