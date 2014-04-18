Blackhawks coach fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct

Feb 28, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville during practice the day before a Stadium Series hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Grabowski-USA TODAY Sports - RTR3FUDA

(Reuters) - Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville has been fined $25,000 by the National Hockey League for inappropriate conduct during Game One of their first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Quenneville made an angry gesture during the second overtime of Chicago’s 4-3 triple-overtime loss to the Blues, reacting to a call that was not made in the first overtime that would have given the Stanley Cup champions a 5-on-3 man advantage on the ice.

St. Louis had to kill off delay-of-game penalties for shooting the puck into the stands in the first two overtimes and Quenneville argued vehemently for a second delay of game.

On Friday, Quenneville apologized for his gesture, describing it as a “bush-league move on my part”.

The $25,000 will go to the NHL Foundation, the league said in a statement issued on Friday.

The Blues will host the Blackhawks on Saturday for Game Two in the best-of-seven series.