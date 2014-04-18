Blackhawks coach fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct

(Reuters) - Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville has been fined $25,000 by the National Hockey League for inappropriate conduct during Game One of their first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
Quenneville made an angry gesture during the second overtime of Chicago’s 4-3 triple-overtime loss to the Blues, reacting to a call that was not made in the first overtime that would have given the Stanley Cup champions a 5-on-3 man advantage on the ice.
St. Louis had to kill off delay-of-game penalties for shooting the puck into the stands in the first two overtimes and Quenneville argued vehemently for a second delay of game.
On Friday, Quenneville apologized for his gesture, describing it as a “bush-league move on my part”.
The $25,000 will go to the NHL Foundation, the league said in a statement issued on Friday.
The Blues will host the Blackhawks on Saturday for Game Two in the best-of-seven series.
Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry