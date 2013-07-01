Vezina winner Bobrovsky signs deal to stay with Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky squirts water on his face during a break in the play of their NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

(Reuters) - The Columbus Blue Jackets and Vezina Trophy winning netminder Sergei Bobrovsky reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension, the National Hockey League team said on Monday.

Bobrovsky, who will be a top candidate for the starting assignment in the Russian net at next year’s Sochi Olympics, was set to become a restricted free agent on July 5 but will remain in Columbus after signing a deal worth $11.25 million according to local media reports.

“I‘m very happy to be a Columbus Blue Jacket,” Bobrovsky said on the team’s website. “I‘m looking forward to the season and working with my teammates to help us to our goal of winning a Stanley Cup.”

Acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers in June, 2012 for a second and two fourth round draft picks, Bobrovsky had a spectacular first season with the Blue Jackets becoming the first Russian-born netminder to win the Vezina - the award that goes to the NHL’s top netminder.

In last season’s lockout shortened campaign, Bobrovsky posted a record of 21-11-6 and the NHL’s second best save percentage of .932.

”Re-signing Sergei Bobrovsky was a top priority for our organization and once again ownership has given us the resources to build a winning team,“ said Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. ”Bob is a terrific player and an outstanding young man with a work ethic that is second to none and was a well-deserved winner of the Vezina Trophy this season as the NHL’s top goaltender.

“He was a big part of the progress we made last season and we expect him to play an important role in the growth of our team.”