Columbus forward Dubinsky fined $10,000 for violent hit

(Reuters) - Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky was fined the maximum $10,000 for violently checking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Rob Scuderi into the boards, the National Hockey League said on Wednesday.

Dubinsky, who was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct on the play, hit Scuderi from behind and into the boards during the second period of Tuesday’s game.

He picked up 20 penalty minutes in all, including a later penalty for fighting.