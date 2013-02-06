Columbus forward Dubinsky fined $10,000 for violent hit

(Reuters) - Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky was fined the maximum $10,000 for violently checking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Rob Scuderi into the boards, the National Hockey League said on Wednesday.
Dubinsky, who was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct on the play, hit Scuderi from behind and into the boards during the second period of Tuesday’s game.
He picked up 20 penalty minutes in all, including a later penalty for fighting.
Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue