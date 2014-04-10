FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blue Jackets down Dallas to storm into playoffs
April 10, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

Blue Jackets down Dallas to storm into playoffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Columbus Blue Jackets are back in the NHL playoffs for the first time in five years after a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars ended their drought on Wednesday.

Columbus shot out of the gates with three first-period goals. Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves and took a shutout into the third period to make sure the Blue Jackets prevailed.

Columbus (42-31-7), who grabbed the final Eastern Conference playoff spot, were last in the post-season in 2009 when they were swept by Detroit.

With this just their second playoff appearance in franchise history, the Blue Jackets are still searching for their first post-season win.

(This version of the story corrects Bobrovsky save total to 33)

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney

