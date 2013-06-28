FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blue Jackets sign head coach Richards to an extension
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 28, 2013 / 10:16 PM / in 4 years

Blue Jackets sign head coach Richards to an extension

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Columbus Blue Jackets kept faith with their head coach Todd Richards on Friday, giving him a one-year contract extension through the 2014-15 National Hockey League season.

Richards, 46, has led the Blue Jackets to a 42-38-9 record in 99 games, including a 24-17-7 mark and a franchise-best .573 winning percentage in the 2012-13 season.

The club tied for eighth in the Western Conference last season with 55 points, ending their campaign on an impressive 19-5-5 run.

“We believe Todd is one of the top young coaches in our game and he has had a steadying influence on our team since taking over as head coach in January 2012,” Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement.

“The hard work put in by Todd and our coaching staff has been a big reason for our team’s improved play and we are excited that he will continue to serve as our head coach.”

Richards compiled a 77-71-17 record in two seasons as head coach of the Minnesota Wild before being appointed head coach of the Blue Jackets on a two-year deal in May 2012.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.