Brodeur lands tryout with St. Louis Blues

(Reuters) - Martin Brodeur, the National Hockey League’s all-time leader in wins and shutouts, will practise for the St. Louis Blues after starting netminder Brian Elliott sustained a lower-body injury, the team said on Wednesday.

Brodeur spent his entire 21-year career with the New Jersey Devils where he collected 688 wins and 124 shutouts but has been without a team since the Devils decided not re-sign the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer in the offseason.

A four-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top netminder, Brodeur helped the Devils to three Stanley Cup titles and was part of Canada’s gold medal winning teams at the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics.

Elliott had eight wins and a league-leading 1.82 goals against average in 14 games this season a Blues team that is tied with Nashville for the Pacific Division lead.