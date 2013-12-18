Blues sign leading scorer Steen to three-year extension

Dec 17, 2013; St. Louis, MO, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Irwin (52) pressures St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) during the third period at Scottrade Center. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The St. Louis Blues and leading scorer Alexander Steen agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $17.4 million, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Wednesday.

Steen leads the Blues in goals (22) and points (36). Only Washington Capitals sniper Alex Ovechkin (28) has scored more this season.

Taken in the first round of the 2002 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Steen has never scored more than 24 goals in 10 previous seasons.

The Canadian-born Swede, whose father Thomas Steen spent his entire 14-year career with the Winnipeg Jets, has 145 goals and 339 points in 570 regular season games.