Boston Bruins game off after explosions

Ottawa Senators' Andrew Benoit (L) looks on as Boston Bruins' Nathan Horton celebrates his goal while Senators' Marc Methot (2nd R) watches and Senators goaltender Robin Lehner (R) reacts during the third period of their NHL hockey game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts April 2, 2013 in this file photo. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) has postponed Monday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators due to the deadly explosions that hit the Boston Marathon earlier in the day.

The new date and time for the game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) at Boston’s TD Garden, will be announced at a later date, the NHL said in a statement.

“The National Hockey League wishes to express its sympathy to all affected by the tragic events that took place in Boston earlier this afternoon,” the league said.

Earlier on Monday two explosions hit the Boston Marathon as runners crossed the finish line, killing at least two people and injuring 23.