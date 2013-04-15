FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Bruins game off after explosions
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 15, 2013 / 9:35 PM / in 4 years

Boston Bruins game off after explosions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ottawa Senators' Andrew Benoit (L) looks on as Boston Bruins' Nathan Horton celebrates his goal while Senators' Marc Methot (2nd R) watches and Senators goaltender Robin Lehner (R) reacts during the third period of their NHL hockey game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts April 2, 2013 in this file photo. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) has postponed Monday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators due to the deadly explosions that hit the Boston Marathon earlier in the day.

The new date and time for the game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) at Boston’s TD Garden, will be announced at a later date, the NHL said in a statement.

“The National Hockey League wishes to express its sympathy to all affected by the tragic events that took place in Boston earlier this afternoon,” the league said.

Earlier on Monday two explosions hit the Boston Marathon as runners crossed the finish line, killing at least two people and injuring 23.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.