FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brodeur signs with St. Louis Blues for one year
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 2, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

Brodeur signs with St. Louis Blues for one year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11, 2013; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur (30) stops the puck during the first period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Goaltender Martin Brodeur, the National Hockey League’s all-time leader in wins and shutouts, has signed a one-year contact with the St. Louis Blues, the team announced on Tuesday.

The signing of Brodeur comes in the wake of a lower-body injury sustained by starting goaltender Brian Elliott.

The future Hall of Famer was cut by New Jersey earlier this year after 21 seasons with the Devils.

The 42-year-old netminder could make his St. Louis debut as early as Wednesday, when the Blues play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Brodeur begins his latest chapter after leading the Devils to three Stanley Cups.

Selected in the first round of the 1990 NHL draft, Brodeur helped the Devils to three Stanley Cups posting a record 688 career wins and 124 shutouts in 21 seasons in New Jersey.

In international competition, he won two Olympic gold medals for Canada in 2002 and 2010 Winter Games.

Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.