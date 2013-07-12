FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bruins sign gritty Bergeron to eight-year extension
July 12, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 4 years

Bruins sign gritty Bergeron to eight-year extension

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron stretches during the warmup before playing the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 6 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey series in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Patrice Bergeron, who led the Boston Bruins in post-season goals and played the Stanley Cup Finals with a punctured lung, was rewarded with an eight-year $52 million contract extension, the NHL team said on Friday.

In 42 regular season games, the gritty 27-year-old Canadian notched 10 goals but nearly matched that total in the playoffs scoring nine times before losing in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup Finals.

In nine seasons, all with the Bruins, Bergeron has amassed 153 goals and 433 points.

A former Selke Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defensive forward, Bergeron is also one of the league’s top faceoff men and toughest competitors playing part of the post-season with a broken rib, torn rib cartilage and a separated shoulder as well as a punctured lung.

After losing Nathan Horton to free agency and trading Tyler Seguin, the Bruins have been busy this week locking in key players to long-term contracts, Bergeron’s deal coming on the heels of an eight-year $56 million deal inked by netminder Tuukka Rask on Wednesday.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Alison Wildey

