Bruins rebound from Rangers loss to beat Islanders
January 26, 2013 / 3:45 AM / 5 years ago

Bruins rebound from Rangers loss to beat Islanders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boston Bruins' center Patrice Bergeron (L) scores a goal against New York Islanders' goaltender Rick DiPietro in the third period of their NHL hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The Boston Bruins rebounded from their overtime loss to the New York Rangers two nights earlier to beat the Islanders 4-2 on Friday.

Tied 2-2 going into the third period, Boston went ahead through defenseman Zdeno Chara, who began his NHL career with the Islanders, before center Patrice Bergeron scored his first goal of the season on a breakaway to seal the win.

Right wing Shawn Thornton and center Gregory Campbell also scored for the Bruins, who have produced nine different goal scorers from their first four games of the shortened season, that began last weekend after the lockout ended.

The Bruins, Stanley Cup champions two seasons ago, have made a flying start, winning three of their first four games with the only loss being in overtime to the Rangers.

The New York Islanders, who have split their first games 2-2, got both their goals from veteran center Keith Aucoin, one in each of the first two periods.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Peter Rutherford

