Bruins' Krejci out for up to six weeks with knee injury

Jan 19, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) waits for play to begin against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at the United Center. The Blackhawks beat the Bruins 3-2 in the shootout. Mandatory Credit: Rob Grabowski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Boston Bruins center David Krejci will miss up to six weeks with a partially torn MCL ligament in his left knee, the team said on Monday.

Krejci sustained the injury when he collided with St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen on Friday.

He missed Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Krejci has missed 21 games through injury this season, but his latest one comes at an inopportune time for the Bruins, with the playoffs starting in mid-April.

Boston (29-21-9) are in the eighth and final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference and lead ninth-place Florida by three points and Philadelphia by four.

The 28-year-old Krejci, who signed a six-year contract extension in the off-season, has 26 points in 38 games for the Bruins.