Canadiens spoil Boston's outdoor party at Gillette Stadium

Jan 1, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with his teammates after his third period goal in the Winter Classic hockey game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Montreal Canadiens and their local goalkeeper Mike Condon spoilt New Year’s Day for the Boston Bruins, defeating their long-time foes 5-1 in the annual Winter Classic in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Friday.

The 25-year-old Condon, raised in nearby Holliston, made 27 saves to help Montreal win the latest installment in the storied rivalry between the two ‘Original Six’ franchises.

This was the 910th combined regular-season and playoff game between the teams, but the first held outdoors at Gillette Stadium, where the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots play their homes games.

Condon has visited the venue several times as a fan of the Patriots.

The Canadiens built leads of 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second before Matt Beleskey halted Condon’s shutout bid early in the third period as snow began to fall.

David Desharnais, Brendan Gallagher, Max Pacioretty and Paul Byron, with two goals, scored for Montreal.