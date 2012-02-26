Bruins maintain winning habit against Senators

Boston Bruins' goalie Tim Thomas fails to stop a shot on net during the third period of their NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Blair Gable

(Reuters) - The Boston Bruins survived a late rally to continue their dominance of Northeast Division rivals Ottawa with a 5-3 road win over the Senators on Saturday.

Division-leading Boston (37-20-3) have won all four games against Ottawa this season and have an eight-game winning streak against them over the past two seasons.

Boston, who have not lost to Ottawa since November 2010, now lead the Senators by five points in the divisional standings.

“I knew tonight was a big game because they’re in our conference, chasing us,” Bruins goalie Tim Thomas told reporters following the final game of a six-game road trip.

“It was a big game for us, the end of the road trip we want to go home with a good taste in our mouth.”

Ottawa (32-23-8) opened the scoring early in the first period on a goal by Swedish defenseman Erik Karlsson but the Bruins countered with goals by Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Carter Camper stretched the Bruins lead with his first NHL goal in the second period before David Krejci made it 4-1 for the Stanley Cup champions midway through the third.

“I was able to get in on the forecheck and (Adam) McQuaid was able to get the puck to the net,” said Camper, who was playing in his third game.

“I saw the empty net over my right shoulder and just squeezed it in there on the ice.”

Back-to-back goals less than two minutes apart by Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson pulled the Senators back to 4-3 with two minutes remaining before Bergeron scored his second goal of the game into an empty net to seal the victory.

“We had a good push in the third period, but obviously the first two periods we’re not too pleased with,” Alfredsson said.

“We didn’t move the puck quickly enough and we were forced to play a lot of time in our own end. It’s tough to get goals that way.”

Alex Auld made a rare appearance in goal for Ottawa in place of the injured Craig Anderson.

“I felt good, but it wasn’t enough,” said Auld, who was making his first start since February 9.

”I think it’s a good step, obviously I have to worry about myself, the way I play and the way I prepare.

“I felt in the game and it was nice to see a lot of shots; probably the most I’ve had all year. But you want to win games, especially against teams you’re chasing.”