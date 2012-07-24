Bruins sign head coach Julien to multi-year extension

Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien holds the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff in Vancouver, British Columbia, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

(Reuters) - The Boston Bruins have signed head coach Claude Julien to a multi-year contract extension, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on its website (www.bruins.nhl.com) on Monday.

Julien, who led the Bruins to their first Stanley Cup triumph for 39 years in 2011, joined Boston in 2007 and tops the team’s all-time list with 36 playoff wins as coach.

The 52-year-old Julien was named the NHL’s coach of the year in 2008 when he led the Bruins to the best record in the Eastern Conference with 116 points.

That season marked a 40-point improvement from the year before Julien took over and is the third-highest points total in Boston franchise history.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.