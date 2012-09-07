NHL: Bruins' Marchand signs four-year, $18 million extension

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand scores under the leg of Vancouver Canucks goalie Cory Schneider in the first period action during their NHL hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has signed a four-year, $18 million contract extension that will keep him with the club through the 2016-17 season, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Friday.

His contract will average $4.5 million annually.

Marchand, 24, set career highs in goals (28), assists (27) and points (55) in 76 games last season, his second full year with the Bruins. His 28 goals ranked second on the Bruins, behind Tyler Seguin’s 29.