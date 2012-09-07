NHL: Bruins' Marchand signs four-year, $18 million extension

(Reuters) - Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has signed a four-year, $18 million contract extension that will keep him with the club through the 2016-17 season, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Friday.
His contract will average $4.5 million annually.
Marchand, 24, set career highs in goals (28), assists (27) and points (55) in 76 games last season, his second full year with the Bruins. His 28 goals ranked second on the Bruins, behind Tyler Seguin’s 29.
Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue