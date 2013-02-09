Tampa Bay game vs. Boston postponed due to blizzard

(Reuters) - Saturday’s National Hockey League (NHL) game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins was postponed because of the severe blizzard in the northeastern United States, the NHL said.

The game, which had already been pushed back from a 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) start to 7 p.m. due to the expected snow storm, will be played at a later date yet to be confirmed.

“Although both clubs and the assigned on-ice officials are in Boston, travel conditions remain too hazardous for fans, security personnel and TD Garden staff to get to the arena,” the NHL said in a statement.

Hurricane-force winds hammered the northeast of the U.S. on Saturday, cutting power to 700,000 homes and businesses, shutting down travel and leaving at least four people dead.

The mammoth storm that stretched from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic dumped more than three feet of snow across the region, the National Weather Service said.

Coastal blizzard and flood warnings were in effect as the storm moved slowly eastward out to sea.

The storm centered its fury on Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, with the most snowfall, 38 inches (97cm), in Milford, Connecticut.