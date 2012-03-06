Bruins bring in Turco as replacement for injured Rask

(Reuters) - The Boston Bruins moved quickly to shore up their goaltending depth on Monday after backup Tuukka Rask was diagnosed with strains to his lower abdomen and groin that will sideline him for 4-6 weeks.

The defending Stanley Cup champions addressed their loss immediately by signing veteran Canadian goaltender Marty Turco to a one-year deal, the Bruins announced on their team website (bruins.nhl.com).

The 36-year-old Turco, who played for Chicago last season before competing in limited action in Austria this year, must clear waivers before joining the club.

Rask left Saturday’s loss to the New York Islanders as he was hurt while making a save.

The Finn has served as a capable deputy to starter Tim Thomas and compiled a 11-8-3 record this season with a 2.05 goals against average.

Turco has played in 47 post-season games and will bring added experience to the Northeast-leading Bruins (38-23-3), who are making a strong bid to repeat as champions.