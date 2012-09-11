FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bruins sign Seguin to six-year, $34.5 million extension
September 11, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Bruins sign Seguin to six-year, $34.5 million extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Boston Bruins have signed leading scorer Tyler Seguin to a six-year, $34.5 million extension, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Seguin, who was drafted second overall by Boston in the 2010 NHL Draft, set career highs last season in goals (29), assists (38) and points (67) for a Bruins team that won a second consecutive Northeast division title.

The All-Star forward’s contract averages $5.74 annually and extends through the 2018-19 NHL season, the Bruins said in a statement.

Seguin was part of Boston’s Stanley Cup-winning squad in his 2010-11 rookie season. In the 2011-12 NHL campaign he became the youngest player to lead the Bruins in scoring while also posting a plus-34 rating that was second in the league only to team mate Patrice Bergeron.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Mark Meadows

